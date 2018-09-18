Continental introduces intelligent tires to the motorcoach industry

Continental is launching the motorcoach industry’s first complete tire line factory-assembled with an embedded tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) sensor. The company chose the Conti Coach HA3 as the first of its tire lines to feature this technology because of the motorcoach industry’s unique need for safety.

“Continental is committed to Vision Zero, which means zero fatalities, zero injuries, and zero accidents,” says Paul Williams, Continental’s executive vice president of Commercial Vehicle Tires in the Americas. “The most critical safety component in a people-moving vehicle is where it touches the road, the tire, and maintaining correct tire pressure is equally critical.”

Continental introduced the Conti Coach HA3 in 2014, with each tire featuring: extra load-carrying capacity due to a specially-reinforced Stable bead; interlocking 3D sipes for all-weather traction; and a noise-reducing tread design.

The siping’s 3D structure keeps the tread stiffness for better wet grip performance over the tire’s full lifetime. Its sipes are placed in a way to reduce noise intensity and to shift the noise frequency for quieter running and an enhanced ride comfort. The tire’s wet-optimized compound makeup allows for adverse weather performance without sacrificing fuel efficiency.

Under Continental’s new initiative, every Conti Coach HA3 tire will be factory-equipped with an active sensor, ready to deliver tire pressure and temperature data to drivers, dispatchers, fleet managers, or maintenance providers.

Tires will be identified with an “Active Sensor” mark indicating the presence of the embedded sensor, so the tires can easily be identified while mounted on a vehicle.

“Tire sensors are necessary because there is no accurate way to visually measure a tire’s air pressure, and manual tire pressure checks are time-consuming and often inaccurate,” Williams says. “Of course, safety is critical, but having a correctly-inflated tire also increases fuel economy, tread life and tire casing life.”

Williams says the Conti Coach HA3 tires, when paired with any of Continental’s digital tire monitoring solutions, will result in improved safety, maximum load carrying capacity, reduced breakdowns, up to $800 in related cost savings, up to 25 percent longer tread life, and increased fuel efficiency.

Continental offers three solutions for digital tire monitoring:

ContiPressureCheck monitors a single vehicle, sending real-time tire data to the driver via a mounted in-cab display.

ContiConnect Yard is an affordable option to monitor multiple vehicles. The platform sends real-time tire data to a web portal whenever sensors are within 65-feet of a yard reader station.

“The system’s reporting platform is impressive, allowing for reports on anything from creeping air loss to uptime,” Williams says. “It’s offered at such a reasonable cost, because operators only need to install the yard reader, pay a monthly fee and then use our tires.”

Finally, ContiPressureCheck + Telematics monitors multiple vehicles and sends real-time tire data to a connected telematics system. Continental currently offers compatibility with Zonar, Geotab, PeopleNet and Road Ready telematics systems.

Per Continental’s research, on average 34 percent of fleet tires are underinflated. A properly inflated tire results in an average 1 percent increase in fuel efficiency, 15 percent longer tread life and 20 percent longer casing life compared to a tire which is 10 percent underinflated.

“Our research shows how important this investment is,” Williams says. “In the case of our motorcoach tire, it made all the sense in the world.”