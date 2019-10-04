Complete Coach Works Acquires UL Certification for Zero Emission Propulsion System (ZEPS) Charge Control Panel

Complete Coach Works (CCW) announced today that it recently acquired UL 508A certification from Underwriters Laboratories LLC (UL) for its industrial control panels that supply power to charge electric vehicles.

Complete Coach Works dedicated countless hours to develop and manufacture a control panel for high-power charging technology that adheres to the highest safety requirements. “UL tests to the most rigorous standards. Our company is thrilled to have exceeded those requirements,” said Chuck Barnes, Vice President of Complete Coach Works. The ZEPS charge control panel is designed to house the breaker, contactor, and interlock control logic that supply power to a CCW ZEPS remanufactured electric bus.

UL’s standards and certification are universally recognized as important indicators of product safety and reliability, which is CCW’s top priority when developing new technologies. “Earning UL certification demonstrates CCW’s ongoing safety commitment to its customers. As technology continues to advance, so does the need for higher safety standards. We look forward to offering our customers a UL certified charging control panel,” Barnes said.

Complete Coach Works (CCW) is the largest U.S. bus remanufacturing and rehabilitation company, and the leading provider of a vast array of transportation solutions with over 30 years of dedicated service in the transportation industry. CCW is a pioneer in the business and strives to continually provide cleaner air through innovative design and engineering, resulting in the world’s first and only remanufactured all-electric battery powered bus. Regardless of how small or large the job, CCW provides an exceptionally experienced team of over 350 experts committed to customer service and satisfaction.

Underwriters Laboratories Inc. (UL) is a global safety certification company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois and maintains offices in 46 countries. UL has helped ensure product safety in a range of industries, mainly through the formulation of product standards, and the provision of testing and certification services based on such standards. The “UL” symbol has been recognized by a number of state and municipal governments in the United States and is trusted as a proof of quality and credibility by U.S. consumers.