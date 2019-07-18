BYD Supports Women in Transportation

BYD (Build Your Dreams) is supporting the career development of women in the transportation sector with team members serving in committee leadership positions and through scholarship donations.

Jenny Jing, project development manager for BYD’s SkyRail program, was recently named as co-chairwoman of the WTS (Women’s Transportation Seminar) Annual Scholarship and Awards Dinner. The dinner is WTS’s premier event, raising funds for ongoing high school, community college, undergraduate and graduate scholarships.

Jing serves on multiple WTS committee and helped coordinate BYD’s WTS LA BYD Build Your Dreams $5,000 college scholarship in 2018.

The 2018 scholarship went to Esther Kala, a student at Cal Poly Pomona majoring in civil engineering (transportation). Kala, from the Democratic Republic of Congo, is the first woman in her family to pursue an engineering degree. BYD is donating another $5,000 scholarship to WTS this year.

Raffi Garboushian, social media and digital marketing specialist for BYD North America, serves as Communications co-chairman — Social Media. In that role, Garboushian is helping WTS expand its media presence and improving the organization’s social media guidelines.

As one of the largest chapters in the international organization, WTS LA awarded more than $90,000 in scholarships in 2018. WTS is hoping to top that total with $100,000 in scholarships for 2019.

As a not-for-profit, unique workforce and professional development organization, WTS LA funds go toward four levels of scholarships and college outreach; mentor protege; Transportation YOU (high school outreach program); and other career development programs.

The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems — like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com.