Bustang launches mobile ticketing app for its Outrider service, expanding partnership with Masabi

Bustang Outrider, the Colorado Department of Transportation’s (CDOT) interregional bus service, today announced that riders can now purchase tickets for Bustang Outrider services via a new mobile app developed in partnership with Masabi, the company bringing Fare Payments-as-a-Service to public transit. This new cash-free, contactless, and COVID-safe mobile ticketing app offers an upgrade to current ticketing options by enabling Outrider passengers to purchase and display tickets directly on their smartphones.

“This new mobile app will make Outrider’s ticket purchasing process simpler, safer and more convenient,” said CDOT’s Director of Innovative Mobility Kay Kelly. “We’re looking forward to providing our passengers with a contactless and safe way to purchase their bus tickets anytime, anywhere.”

The Bustang Outrider app can be downloaded from Google Play and the App Store. Riders have the option of purchasing one-way tickets for all destinations available on the Bustang Outrider services. Once purchased, passengers can activate their tickets on their phones and show them to the driver when boarding. Masabi also created a mobile ticketing app for Bustang, marking a new milestone in their partnership.

“Our mission at Masabi is to enable transit agencies to provide their riders with the most accessible and convenient public transit experience,” said Brian Zanghi, CEO of Masabi. “We are excited to be partnering with Bustang once again to power their new mobile ticketing app, helping build an even safer public transit ecosystem across Colorado that encourages riders back as we move through and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The new Bustang Outrider app uses a Fare Payments-as-a-Service approach, helping transit agencies access the latest fare payment innovations quickly, via a cloud-native multi-tenant platform like Masabi’s Justride, which is constantly updating and adding new features. This greatly improves the journey experience for riders by enabling constant innovation, helping agencies keep up with the pace of technology change.