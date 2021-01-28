BISC/BusMARC Webinar Series: Back to Basics: The Back of the Bus, Everything Engines, Batteries & HVAC

Thursday, Jan. 28, as part of their ongoing educational webinar series, the American Bus Association hosted their latest virtual meeting in their BISC & BUSMARC 2021 VIRTUAL SAFETY & MAINTENANCE SERIES.

According to the American Bus Association, “There is a lot for operators to consider before they consider changing their HVAC setup, the type of filters they use or their preventative maintenance program in this new COVID-19 reality.

This session’s discussion was moderated by BusMARC Chair Mike McDonal, Director of Regulatory Compliance and Industry Relations at Saucon Technologies. Additional panel members included Robert Hitt (Prevost), David Mailhot (MCI), Dany Landry (ABC Companies), Derek Brown (TEMSA).

Panel experts discussed performance thresholds, improper battery maintenance, idle pully systems, radiator maintenance, how to avoid battery drain, improving battery health, and maintaining in-use equipment to improve efficiency and performance.

To register for upcoming webinars or to view past webinars, visit Webinars « Categories « Events « American Bus Association (buses.org).