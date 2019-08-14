BC Transit propels its low carbon promise with another order of 68 New Flyer CNG buses

New Flyer Industries Canada ULC, a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc., today announced that the BC Transit Corporation has issued an order for 68 compressed natural gas (CNG) Xcelsior® 40-foot, heavy-duty transit buses. The order follows BC Transit’s 2018 purchase of CNG buses, which were converted from the New Flyer option backlog.

Today’s announcement follows the July 29, 2019 launch of BC Transit’s low carbon program, which committed to full fleet electrification by 2040. Within this plan, BC Transit will transition all 1,200 of its buses from traditional propulsion to zero-emission vehicles. Earlier in July, the Canadian and British Columbia provincial government pledged $79 million to BC Transit for a new electric bus fleet.

BC Transit has ordered 700 buses from NFI since 1992, including New Flyer transit buses, Alexander Dennis Limited double-deck buses, and ARBOC® low-floor cutaway buses.

“BC Transit is a shining example of a progressive transit agency utilizing safe and readily available buses to lead the low carbon revolution,” Chris Stoddart, New Flyer president, said. “With the ability to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by 90 percent, CNG has an immediate impact on improving air quality. Since 1994, New Flyer has delivered over 13,000 CNG buses across North America and is proud to build on this low-emission footprint with BC Transit. Together, and alongside our battery-electric buses in Toronto, Montreal, and Laval, we are driving sustainable transit in Canada.”