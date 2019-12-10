BATA, Oryana Community Co-op and the North Boardman Lake District Celebrate the Season with Holiday Lights for Seniors

The Bay Area Transportation Authority is again celebrating the holiday season by providing free rides to community seniors and assisted living facility residents to experience the holiday lights in and around Traverse City. This year BATA is partnering with Oryana Community Co-op and the North Boardman Lake District to make the experience even more enjoyable.

BATA has selected four different nights leading up to Christmas to take seniors and assisted living facility residents on free rides around Traverse City to view the holiday lights. This will be BATA’s third year providing this service and it plans to use one of its newest and larger capacity buses to accommodate even more riders due to increasing interest. BATA has partnered with Cordia, French Manor, Southridge/Woodside Assisted Living and the Senior Center Network to brighten people’s lives this holiday season.

“BATA is pleased to spread holiday cheer and give people the opportunity to enjoy the holiday season who may otherwise not have a chance to experience the holiday lights around town,” said Kelly Dunham, BATA Executive Director. “We are very thankful to our partners Oryana and the North Boardman Lake District for their support and sponsorship of this great activity for our community.”

In addition to the free rides, BATA is providing riders with cookies and blankets to make the ride warm and cozy; paid for with generous support by Oryana Community Co-op and the North Boardman Lake District. The idea for offering this special service was originally started by Tim Brick of Brick Wheels and BATA is honored to carry on the tradition.

“A couple of years ago we took my mother on a tour like this right before she passed away. We rented a bus so we could include her friends and were surprised by how many of them had not seen the Christmas lights in years. It’s a pleasure we take for granted,” said Tim Brick of Brick Wheels and the North Boardman Lake District. “Seniors traditionally don’t like driving at night or in the snow, so to have BATA step up with this service is awesome. I’m happy we could be a part of it by providing blankets to make their night cozier. They are going to love it!”