Albuquerque launches ART project  with a third order of buses from New Flyer

New Flyer of America Inc. today announced that the City of Albuquerque and the City of Albuquerque Transit Department (collectively ABQ RIDE) have executed an option for an additional 10 clean-diesel, 60-foot Xcelsior® heavy-duty transit buses (20 equivalent units). This is the third order of clean-diesel, 60-foot Xcelsior buses from New Flyer since December 2018.

In total, ABQ RIDE has ordered 30 high-capacity bus rapid transit (BRT) buses from New Flyer for the new Albuquerque Rapid Transit (ART) project. The five-door buses feature a passenger capacity of 120 people each and are fully accessible, combining five entry and exit doors with smart leveling for effective platform-to-bus boarding.

“New Flyer is delighted to work with the City of Albuquerque in bringing high-capacity public transit to the ART project,” said Chris Stoddart, President at New Flyer. “Not only will the ART project help reduce traffic congestion in Albuquerque, it will also provide a safe, efficient and fully accessible transit experience for ABQ RIDE passengers with on-route WiFi, new accessibility features and a new security camera system.”

ABQ RIDE is the local transit agency serving Albuquerque, New Mexico. It is the state’s most extensive public transportation system providing over 13 million passenger trips each year and traveling an average of 160,000 miles a day. The ART delivers quick and efficient bus service, offering increased dependability and timeliness for passengers and using dedicated lanes to boost the frequency of bus operation.

New Flyer has deployed more five-door, 60-foot BRT buses than any other manufacturer in North America and is the only manufacturer in North America to offer a 5-door articulated heavy-duty transit bus. It has over 30 years of experience manufacturing high-capacity BRT buses, with over 7,000 delivered since 1988.