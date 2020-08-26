Arizona, Indiana, Missouri and New Jersey Projects Receive $400 million total in US DOT funding

The Trump Administration today announced a total of $400 million in federal funding will be allocated by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to four transit infrastructure projects in Arizona, Indiana, Missouri and New Jersey. The projects are advancing towards readiness to receive a Full Funding Grant Agreement (FFGA) under FTA’s Capital Investment Grants (CIG) Program. The projects must meet additional requirements in law before a grant can be awarded.

“This $400 million federal investment will help ensure that critical updates can be made to our country’s public transit systems so they remain safe and operational,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

With this announcement, FTA has advanced funding for 39 new CIG projects throughout the nation under this administration since January 20, 2017, totaling approximately $9.7 billion in funding commitments.