ARBOC introduces Spirit of Equess

ARBOC Specialty Vehicles (“ARBOC”), a U.S. subsidiary of New Flyer Industries Inc. (“NFI Group”), the largest transit bus and motor coach manufacturer and parts distributor in North America, introduced a new product to the low floor transit industry.

The Spirit of Equess “Equess” is a medium-duty rail product with all the benefits of a mid-size vehicle and many capabilities of a heavy-duty bus. On a purpose-built ARBOC Specialty Vehicles chassis, the Equess utilizes a Cummins engine, Allison transmission, and ZF axles.

The launch of this new transportation solution began at the 2017 American Public Transportation Association (APTA) Expo in Atlanta, Georgia, on October 9th where it was very well received by numerous transit agencies. “We are excited to fulfill the industry’s needs with such an innovative, versatile vehicle,” stated Don Roberts, President of ARBOC. The response was overwhelming and we are anxious to get the Spirit of Equess into service.”

Following the initial unveiling at APTA, the Spirit of Equess was delivered to Altoona for a 10 year/350,000 mile test that is required for federally-funded transit vehicles.

ARBOC is North America's low-floor, body-on-chassis ("cutaway") bus leader serving transit, paratransit, and shuttle applications. With more than 2,500 buses in service, ARBOC leads the low-floor cutaway bus market providing unsurpassed passenger accessibility and comfort over traditional high-floor cutaway vehicles. ARBOC also offers a medium-duty bus for transit and shuttle applications.

