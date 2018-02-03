John Walsh joins Davey Coach Sales as President/COO

Davey Coach Sales announced the appointment of John Walsh as President and COO on February 2, 2018. Mr. Walsh, most recently the President of REV Bus Group, has more than 30 years of experience in the bus industry. He will report to Tom Davey, CEO.

“At Davey Coach Sales, our values revolve around continually improving our customer experience through our performance-driven attitudes,” commented Tom Davey, CEO. “We believe that John’s experience and strategic approach, combined with our recent investment from Progress Equity Partners, will help propel our business forward while keeping our commitment to customer satisfaction and service.”

Walsh has spent his entire career at bus manufacturers and bus dealerships. Prior to Davey Coach, he was President of REV Bus Group, leading nine different brands of buses and vans in the luxury, transit, school, and mobility markets. John served as the CEO of VPG Autos, makers of the MV-1 car, and as the Vice President of Arboc. John’s dealership experience had him leading National Bus Sales and Leasing as President where he spent 23 years growing National from a small school bus dealership in Georgia to the largest bus dealership at the time with 6 locations covering 14 States.

“Davey Coach Sales is poised for exponential growth in the coming years. They’ve put in the work to acquire the right assets, the right people, and a clear mission that guides them,” said Walsh. “I’m eager to work with Tom Davey, the employees, and our equity partner, Progress Equity Partners, to further the company’s growth and expansion into new markets.”