APTA President responds to bipartisan infrastructure deal

Thursday, July 28, American Public Transportation Association (APTA) President and CEO, Paul P. Skoutelas, released the following statement in response to the bipartisan infrastructure deal that was announced by the White House. This legislation includes $39 billion in new funding for public transit.

“The White House today announced an Infrastructure Deal that includes $39 billion in new funding for public transportation. While we are greatly appreciative of the efforts of the White House and the group of Senate negotiators, we need to address the needs of the transit industry in the context of the imperatives of a 21st Century America. Our nation needs bold investments in public transit to advance equity issues, tackle climate change and forge a new transportation direction which will serve our growing communities, build economic competitiveness and position America as the world leader in sustainable mobility.

This is a positive step in the right direction and APTA is ready to continue working with Congress and the Administration to ensure we make the necessary investments to modernize public transit and passenger rail systems and to meet the growing and evolving mobility demands of our cities and communities.”