American Public Transportation Association releases new Mobility Innovation Report

Thursday, July 28, at a virtual press conference, the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) released a new report entitled “Mobility Innovation: The Case for Federal Investment and Support”. The six case studies highlighted in this new report illustrate the true innovative potential of the public transit industry in the United States.

“The pace of innovation in the public transportation industry has accelerated over the past five years. The

COVID-19 pandemic has forced the industry to pivot and find new and innovative ways to work, serve customers, deliver programs—and ultimately adapt to new ways of doing things. U.S. transit agencies are readily experimenting with their traditional service models—finding approaches to offer services in new ways or offer entirely new services,” said APTA President and CEO Paul P. Skoutelas. “As Congress considers infrastructure investment in upcoming legislation, finding the means to nurture and support transit’s creative capacity is critical to the continued development of these essential services.”

Each of the agencies profiled in the report developed a new service model to address a need they saw in their community. The innovation was developed in response to a specific unmet demand or gap in service. As a result, the solutions were tailored to the conditions in the local market. These programs focus on serving sectors of the market most in need of help: people living in areas that are currently underserved by transit, those who require wheelchair access, and those who commute during off-peak late-night hours. These programs epitomize how transportation services can be used to foster more equitable and inclusive communities.

Skoutelas was joined at the virtual event by an esteemed panel of transit industry and civic leaders, representing the report case studies.

“The landscape of public transit is changing and passengers of all ages and incomes require new and varied travel options. Investing in mobility innovation and allowing public transit agencies the freedom to implement new mobility options is critical to public transportation staying relevant and successfully serving its passengers.”

Edgar Benning, GM/CEO of Flint MTA, Flint, MI

“All of our mobility innovations at PSTA, like our great TD LateShift program are designed to enhance, not replace our traditional public transit services. We know how important mobility is to connect people with their jobs that support their families. By doing this through partnerships that support our traditional public transit services is a win-win for everyone.”

Brad Miller, CEO of Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA), St. Petersburg, Florida

“Dayton RTA customers have absolutely benefited from Connect On-Demand. With On-Demand, customers in previously unserved and underserved areas are now able to access and connect to our mainline system, taking them to more destinations than ever before.”

Brandon Policicchio, Chief Customer and Business Development Officer, Greater Dayton RTA, Dayton, OH

“The way we deliver transit to our community is changing. To remain competitive, we need to be innovative and flexible in developing solutions to best meet the needs of our customers, especially post-pandemic, that is more convenient and welcoming.”

Mark Maloney, RTC Director of Public Transportation, RTC Wahoe County, Reno, NV

“Micro transit in Johnson County has been an innovative step in providing increased mobility in a less-dense, suburban environment, and a great option to connect riders to existing fixed route services. One of the priorities for the Board of County Commissioners is to provide improved services for vulnerable populations, and the recent expansion of our service area does just that by focusing on areas of lower income, disability and households with fewer transportation choices.”

Janeé Hanzlick, 4th District Commissioner of Johnson County, Kansas, Olathe, KS

To access the full report, click here.