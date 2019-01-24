ABC Companies Grows Strategic Leadership Team with New CFO and Changes in Senior Leadership.

ABC Companies’ chief executive officer, Dane Cornell announced today that Charles “Chuck” Carns, will be joining the ABC Team as chief financial officer effective March 1, 2019. Carns joins ABC following 23 years as the CEO of Mears Transportation Group and Hello Destination Management.

“Chuck’s success has been the result of managing multiple acquisitions and business start‐ups, in addition to his day to day responsibilities as CEO of Mears transportation. Chuck brings additional knowledge that will align with our growth and further improve customer service,” Dane Cornell said.

“I am grateful to the Mears organization and the many talented people I have worked with and for over the years. Now I am looking forward to the next chapter of my career and being able to bring my experience to an organization with the level of customer service that ABC provides,” Carns said.

This appointment is accompanied by Roman Cornell being named president and chief commercial officer of ABC Companies.

“As we continue to grow and expand into new markets, we are building an experience base across several key positions within our organization,” Roman Cornell said. “These changes to our Senior Leadership ensure ABC has the breadth of experience and proven results to lead our success into the future.”

“Ongoing succession planning across ABC Companies ensures continuity of service to customers and our employees,” Dane Cornell said.

Other members of the Cornell family continue to hold key roles within the organization as well. Ashley Cornell, continues as vice president of strategic accounts, responsible for several key customers in the west and northwest, including rapidly growing employee shuttle programs. Ryhan Cornell is an account manager in the southeast region, overseeing several key accounts and ensuring quality customer service.

“These leadership changes, along with the active role of several Cornell family members, ensures that our growth will never be at the expense of the core values instilled in us by my father, Clarence ‘Clancy’ Cornell. Making our customers successful, makes ABC successful, and I look forward to what our Senior Management Team will bring to the future,” Dane Cornell said.