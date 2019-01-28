ABA Welcomes New Members to Association Board of Directors

ABA welcomed new members to its board of directors as voted by the membership during its annual meeting at the ABA Marketplace in Louisville.

Joining the Board of Directors for a three-year term are:

Jonathan Berzas, president and CEO at Fullington Auto Bus Company/Fullington Trailways in State College, Pennsylvania

Cindy Brown, CEO at Boston Duck Tours in Boston

Roman Cornell, president and Chief Commercial Officer at ABC Companies in Winter Garden, Florida

Kim Grzywacz, CTIS, Director of Sales at CIT Signature Transportation in Ames, Iowa

Also joining the Board of Directors for a one-year term is:

Luke Busskohl, COO at Arrow Stage Lines in Omaha, Nebraska, as the 2020 ABA Marketplace chairman.

“The ABA’s membership continues to diversify, and it is good to see that our Board of Directors is as well,” said ABA President and CEO Peter Pantuso. “We are committed to meeting the needs of every member and these newly elected board members will bring new ideas and perspective to the Board.”

The ABA Board also thanked retiring board members for their service to ABA. Those members were:

Mike Butts, executive director at Visit Charlotte in Charlotte, North Carolina

Dane Cornell, CEO at ABC Companies in Winter Garden, Florida

Anthony Fiorini, senior vice president at Silverado Stages in Phoenix

Nicole Twigg, CTIS, vice president of tourism development at Louisville Tourism

This release originally appeared on the ABA website. You can view it here.