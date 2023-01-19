ABC Companies expands leadership to meet growing customer needs

ABC Companies a leading provider of motorcoach, transit and specialty passenger transport equipment including electric mobility solutions in the USA and Canada, continues to scale up operations with the recent appointment of Andrew (Drew) Siciliano as the new Senior Vice President of Sales. To ensure ABC’s customer base is served at the highest levels, ABC has added this key role while refining existing positions across the Motorcoach Sales Team.

“As we continue to expand our product offering, we now have the broadest portfolio in our history. This allows entry into new markets while bringing our existing customers more choices in an everchanging economy. Throughout this growth, our customer relationships are critical to our continued success. I am excited to continue aligning with our customers and look forward to the many opportunities ahead. This streamlined approach will ensure our customers’ needs come first, allowing us to maintain the responsiveness that is one of our many competitive advantages in the market.” Roman Cornell, President and CCO, stated.

Mr. Siciliano joins ABC with 15-plus years of business management and development experience. His experience working closely with commercial fleets aligns with ABC’s focus to diversify its offerings while growing with private motorcoach operators. Siciliano also has experience in zero emissions transportation which supports ABC Companies’ rapid growth in the EV market. With extensive experience in fleet management, Siciliano understands many of the challenges faced by motorcoach operators. His previous experience in providing fleet management services and work in the EV market, create a unique background to benefit ABC’s growing customer base.

“The experiences gained from past roles provides me with a baseline understanding of multiple industries, and how they interact with transportation needs. This is highly transferable to our business and many segments including parts, coaches, buses, minibuses, and transit. Understanding where the alignment of our customer’s needs and our suite of service offerings intersect is key.” Said, Siciliano. He is looking forward to learning more about the industry, having been on the periphery of commercial travel for many years. Carrying over experience from multiple national-level roles in cross-functional leadership positions will assist him in achieving overall goals and next steps.

“As ABC has scaled up, the need arose for a well-qualified person to step into this new role and manage relationships with core customers. Drew’s background experience positions him to become a great advocate for ABC’s customers. Maintaining and increasing communication with clients is imperative to departments across the company. His focus on this role going forward includes current plans to meet with ABC staff and customers to understand their current and evolving needs. His initiatives also include evaluating interdepartmental processes for efficiency and potential improvement. Drew taking on this strategic role will assist in facilitating leadership to bring added value to the industry, fortifying relationships with clients and manufacturers.” Stated Cornell.