ABB E-mobility begins production of EV chargers in South Carolina

ABB E-mobility, a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, today announces that production of EV chargers has commenced at its recently announced manufacturing operations in Columbia, South Carolina. This will significantly reduce delivery and lead times for DC fast-chargers in the US, enabling charging developers, owners, and operators to deploy reliable chargers more quickly.

A recent study1 estimated that the US needs to quadruple its charging infrastructure by 2025, and grow it more than eight times by 2030 to meet the demand from rising EV adoption. With manufacturing underway in the US, ABB E-mobility is positioned to support this rapid infrastructure growth.

ABB E-mobility EV chargers produced in South Carolina satisfy a variety of Buy America Act programs, including the Buy America Act rules proposed by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) that would apply to the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program. The charging solutions include the “all in one” Terra 184, which provides up to 180 kW of power in a compact footprint, ideal for highway and heavy-duty vehicle applications.

Bob Stojanovic, Vice President for ABB E-mobility in North America commented: “This manufacturing milestone demonstrates ABB’s leadership in the energy transition to electrification and its ability to build the e-mobility economy in the United States. The need to expand US charging infrastructure is immediate and we have prioritized our business to support our customers and the industry as a whole, in order to meet increased demand.”

ABB E-mobility was an early EV industry pioneer in DC fast charging, delivering its first systems 13 years ago, and has since sold more than 840,000 EV chargers across more than 85 countries.

Chargers in production at this facility also include the Terra DC wallbox, rated up to 24 kW. Combined, this range of chargers serves a variety of charging site needs, including highway charging, shopping malls, convenience stores, fleets, commercial buildings, school buses, auto dealerships and more.

Since 2010, ABB has invested $14 billion in the U.S. with plant expansions, operational improvements, state-of-the-art equipment, products, and people, making it the company’s largest market. With approximately 20,000 employees in more than 40 manufacturing and distribution facilities, ABB is investing, growing, and serving across America through industries that create jobs, encourage innovation, and achieve a more productive, sustainable future.

ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company’s solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on more than 130 years of excellence, ABB’s ~105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation.