ABA site advises Coronavirus best practices

The American Bus Association (ABA) has built a comprehensive page on the association’s website on the Coronavirus for members and industry professionals. It includes information on how to handle the virus and government resources as well as ABA’s current actions, such as writing a letter to the president, Congress, Testimony on the Small Business Committee and signing on an industry-wide letter to Congress.

You can visit the site at https://www.buses.org/about/consumer-information/coronavirus-facts-not-fears