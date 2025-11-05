100 Years on the Move: The ABA Story

By Ben H. Rome,

Director of Communications & Brand for the American Bus Association

Ahundred years ago, buses didn’t just connect towns—they connected people. And that’s where the story of the American Bus Association (ABA) begins: not with boardrooms or branding, but with a handful of independent bus operators gathered in Washington, D.C., in 1926, trying to solve a simple but vital problem—how to make travel better, safer, and more connected for everyone.

Roads back then were patchy. Rules varied wildly by state. But buses? They were the promise of something bigger. That year, the seeds of a national movement were planted—one that would grow into a century-long legacy of connection.

By 1930, the group became official under the name NAMBO (National Association of Motor Bus Owners), setting out to establish consistent standards and fair regulations. Even then, it wasn’t just about running a business. It was about public service. Buses were more than a luxury; they were lifelines.

During the Great Depression and World War II, that mission came into sharp focus. As cars disappeared and rationing took hold, buses kept moving—carrying workers, troops, and kids to school. In wartime, they were essential infrastructure.

Fast forward to the civil rights movement, and buses again took center stage—this time as vehicles of justice. Freedom Riders braved violence to challenge segregation, and motorcoaches became symbols of courage and equality. The bus had evolved into more than transportation; it was part of the national conscience.

As America entered the postwar boom, travel changed. Families traveled for fun. Retirees explored. Small towns marketed themselves as destinations. And in 1977, reflecting the industry’s new identity, NAMBO became the American Bus Association. Under visionary leaders like Bill Norman, ABA expanded to embrace tourism, hospitality, and business partnerships.

In 1979, ABA launched its annual Marketplace event—a lively mix of motorcoach parades and business matchmaking. It also debuted Destinations magazine, offering travel inspiration and resources to its growing membership.

Then came deregulation in the 1980s, opening the door for entrepreneurs to create new routes, specialty tours, and family-run companies. The result? A more diverse, innovative, and accessible bus industry. One full bus could now generate thousands in local revenue, turning buses into economic engines.

And they still are. According to ABA’s latest data, group travel now supports over 885,000 American jobs and fuels nearly $159 billion in economic activity. In fact, the industry supports more jobs than airlines, cruise lines, or Hollywood. But behind those numbers is something more human: a town revived by a tour, a school trip made possible, a community kept connected.

Over the years, ABA has pushed for wider roads, fair regulations, and better infrastructure—not just for ease of travel, but for inclusion. It helped pioneer accessibility before the law required it and continues to champion sustainability with electric and hydrogen-powered fleets now being tested on U.S. roads.

More recently, ABA has doubled down on inclusion and workforce development. It launched councils for women, young leaders, and African American operators—ensuring the industry reflects the communities it serves. And after COVID-19 nearly grounded the industry, ABA led the charge for emergency relief, proving once again that buses aren’t a luxury—they’re essential.

Today, the ABA represents over 2,500 companies. It lobbies in Congress, commissions research, and brings the entire industry together each year at Marketplace—still echoing that original 1926 gathering of operators seeking to unify their businesses through mutual cooperation.

Sure, the challenges have changed. But the heart of the mission? It hasn’t. From dusty roads to zero-emission coaches, the ABA continues to open roads—literal and figurative—for the people and places that make America move.

Photos courtesy of Harford County, MD and John Hall’s Alaska.