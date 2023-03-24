ZeroEyes and United Safety & Survivability Corporation join forces to protect public transit from gun-related violence

ZeroEyes, creators of the only A.I.-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced a strategic partnership with the United Safety & Survivability Corporation (United Safety) to increase safety and decrease gun-related violence on public transit. United Safety will resell ZeroEyes’ proactive artificial intelligence (A.I.) gun detection solution to its extensive customer base of public transit agencies to reduce the probability and impact of active shooter threats on buses, subways and other mass transit systems.

ZeroEyes’ software layers over existing security cameras, identifying brandished guns and dispatching alerts to security personnel and local law enforcement as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment of detection. Former U.S. military and law enforcement specialists verify every detection 24/7/365 from the in-house ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC) to deliver accurate and actionable intelligence on gun-related incidents, including the gunman’s appearance, clothing, weapon, and last known real-time location.

“United Safety has worked with nearly every U.S. and Canadian transit agency over the past 20 years, and we’ve seen the challenges that our customers are facing in regards to safety,“ said Joseph Mirabile, President and CEO of United Safety. “ZeroEyes’ innovative solution can help boost safety and confidence for commuters, operators and staff and we are thrilled to include it in our innovative portfolio of product offerings for our customers.”

United Safety is a manufacturer and safety solutions provider delivering innovative technology to protect lives and property across a wide range of industries, including transit, first responder, school bus, marine, military, mining and forestry. The company engineers and produces lifesaving systems in-house, and works with strategic partners like ZeroEyes to improve public safety globally.

“Millions of people depend on public transportation in their everyday lives, so this escalating violence must be stopped now,” said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. “The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transit Authority (SEPTA) recently paved the way by becoming the first major transit system to deploy our solution, and United Safety will play a crucial role in connecting us with additional transportation agencies that are ready to take proactive action against gun-related incidents.”

ZeroEyes’ A.I. was trained to detect only guns; it does not perform any facial recognition, so there is no risk of bias based on skin color or other personal characteristics. The system also does not receive, record, store, or share personal or biometric data, videos or images of any kind. The ZOC receives images only when a brandished gun has been identified; at all other times, the security monitors remain blank. Furthermore, ZeroEyes is ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified, verifying that all cyber protocols and controls meet rigorous international standards.

ZeroEyes was founded by a group of former Navy SEALs and technologists that used hundreds of thousands of proprietary images and videos to train its A.I. to be the most comprehensive gun detection technology on the market. Its technology is deployed across a variety of industries in 30+ states, including K-12 school districts, commercial property groups, shopping malls, places of worship, hospitals, military bases, manufacturing plants, casinos and Fortune 500 campuses.