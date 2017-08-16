Winnipeg exercises contract extension to order 70 additional transit buses

New Flyer Industries Canada ULC (“New Flyer”), the Canadian subsidiary of New Flyer Industries Inc. (the “Company”) announced July 16, 2017, that the City of Winnipeg, acting through Winnipeg Transit, has awarded New Flyer a contract extension for 70 Xcelsior® clean diesel, forty-foot heavy-duty transit buses, which will be converted from New Flyer’s option backlog to a firm order.

The buses will be deployed on the Winnipeg Transit network in 2018, which moves nearly four million bus riders per month in the city, outpacing national growth rates. The purchase, which utilizes the Canadian Government’s Public Transit Infrastructure Fund (PTIF), supports Winnipeg Transit’s focus on enhancing sustainable transit and transportation solutions.

“We have proudly supported public transportation in our home city for over 30 years now,” said the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Soubry. “We greatly appreciate the opportunity to continue building on our relationship with Winnipeg Transit (in this case won through a competitive procurement in 2014), and to see New Flyer buses on our own streets developed by local engineering, innovation, and talent.”