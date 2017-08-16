Edmonton awards New Flyer a contract for 110 clean diesel buses

New Flyer Industries Canada ULC (“New Flyer”), the Canadian subsidiary of New Flyer Industries Inc. (the “Company”), announced on August 15, 2017, that the City of Edmonton has awarded New Flyer with a contract for 110 Xcelsior® clean diesel, 40-foot heavy-duty transit buses, as well as options to purchase an additional 120 buses. This new award will add a total of 230 equivalent units to New Flyer’s firm and option backlog.

The buses will be deployed on the Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) network starting 2018, supporting routes that move more than 300,000 people per day. Edmonton’s replacement of aging fleet vehicles with more efficient, air-conditioned models supports an ETS goal of transforming the transit experience.

“For over 20 years we have supported Edmonton’s innovative growth and development with New Flyer buses,” said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “We are proud to support Edmonton’s continued transformation as it expands public transit infrastructure,