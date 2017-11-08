Valley Metro and City of Phoenix award contract for up to 396 CNG buses to New Flyer

New Flyer of America Inc. (“New Flyer”), the U.S. subsidiary of New Flyer Industries Inc. (“NFI Group”), the largest transit bus and motor coach manufacturer and parts distributor in North America, today announced that the Valley Metro Regional Public Transportation Authority (“RPTA” or “Valley Metro”) and City of Phoenix Public Transit Department, together through a joint procurement, have awarded New Flyer with a firm contract for 199 Xcelsior® compressed natural gas (CNG), forty-foot heavy-duty transit buses, which will be converted from New Flyer’s backlog to a firm order.

The contract, which was supported by Federal Transit Administration funding and includes options for 197 buses over five years, is the second joint procurement for RPTA and the City of Phoenix. The buses will be deployed on Valley Metro’s regional transit system as well as City of Phoenix routes starting 2018, and support Valley Metro’s 2016-2020 strategic plan to grow transit ridership and advance the value of transit.

“We are proud to continue our longstanding relationship with Valley Metro and the City of Phoenix,” stated Wayne Joseph, President of New Flyer of America. “For over ten years, New Flyer has provided public transportation in Arizona that helped support regional and city growth. We are proud to now provide CNG buses that will help lower emissions, as well as strengthen transit ridership in communities with safe and reliable bus service.”