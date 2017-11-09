SporTran and Proterra deploy Louisiana’s first battery-electric buses in Shreveport

On November 8, 2017, Proterra announced that SporTran has deployed Louisiana’s first fleet of zero-emission, battery-electric buses in Shreveport. The five Proterra 40’ Catalyst E2 buses will go into service this month, and serve Louisiana’s third-largest city. This milestone marks the combined commitment and foresight of SporTran and Shreveport in being the first city in the state to purchase battery-electric buses, paving the way for other public transit agencies to follow suit and recognize the economic, environmental and operations benefits. To mark this achievement, SporTran, Proterra and senior government officials came together today with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards to commemorate the deployment of the new electric buses and the debut of new transit stations and infrastructure.

“In the wake of a devastating hurricane season for surrounding communities, we’re reminded by our long-term mission to sustainably serve Shreveport and our neighbors,” said Dinero Washington, CEO at SporTran. “This means providing reliable and safe transit for all. It also means providing innovative and cost-saving solutions that ensure clean, reliable transit today and for years to come. We’re proud to partner with Proterra and introduce these new zero-emission buses into our fleet.”

In 2016, SporTran won the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) Low or No-Emission Vehicle Deployment Grant, which funded the five electric buses, three depot chargers and an on-route fast charger. By replacing its diesel buses, SporTran estimates that the new Proterra Catalyst buses will save more than $2.2 million on maintenance and fuel, over the lifetime of the five vehicles. As a result, SporTran will re-invest the savings into Shreveport’s transportation system with the goal of improving bus routes, technology and rider experience.

Designed for efficiency and manufactured for durability, Proterra’s 40’ Catalyst E2 series gets 22 MPGe, while conventional diesel buses average 3.86 MPG. And unlike the industry’s widely-used steel bus frames, Proterra’s lightweight carbon-fiber reinforced composite bus body maximizes vehicle life, while minimizing repairs and maintenance. These buses will utilize Combined Charge Standard (CCS) plug-in DC Fast Chargers, enabling multiple types and brands of EV cars, trucks and buses to potentially share the same charging equipment and lower infrastructure costs for all electric vehicles. Over the 12-year lifetime of the five Proterra zero-emission buses, SporTran will avoid more than 18 million pounds of greenhouse gas emissions.

“We are proud to partner with SporTran, an innovative transit agency that continues to raise the transit bar for its passengers and community alike. We look forward to helping SporTran speed into a cleaner, healthier future for all, by providing a model for zero-emission transit,” said Ryan Popple, CEO, Proterra.