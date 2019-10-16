University of Denver Partners with MV Transportation and Tripshot to Boost Campus Mobility

The University of Denver, along with MV Transportation and Tripshot, is launching two new transit routes today that will provide vital connections between the University, the regional transportation light-rail stations and surrounding neighborhoods.

The two new routes will collectively have 11 stops, running East and West from the campus. Bus stops will have signage informing riders about the Tripshot mobile app which will provide real time location tracking for the bus, plus route and schedule information.

“Improving mobility for all: it’s why we exist,” said Rob Antoniak, Tripshot’s Vice President of Business Development and Strategy. “We work diligently to tailor our mobility technology to meet the expectations of today’s passengers, transit system operators and administrators. We’re thrilled that students, faculty and staff at DU now have access to better mobility.”

Tripshot offers a software solution that allows operators to track every vehicle in a fleet in real time, create rider apps, seamlessly adjust schedules and create routes, set up payment systems and schedule maintenance. It’s a 21st-century solution for the public and private transit sector, which has traditionally struggled to find high-quality technology solutions.

MV Transportation, the largest privately-owned passenger transportation contracting services firm in the United States, will operate the new service. It provides paratransit, fixed-route, campus and corporate shuttles, and student transportation services, partnering with over 200 city and county government transit agencies, school districts, universities and corporations.

“We are excited about our partnership with DU and appreciate the confidence they have placed in MV,” said Lisa Kelliher, MV’s Senior Vice President for the Midwest region. “We look forward to bringing new and innovative ideas that enhance the overall passenger experience as people commute to and from campus.”

Founded in 1864, the University of Denver is a private research university and the oldest independent private university in the Rocky Mountain region. With approximately 5,600 undergraduate students and 6,100 graduate students, DU sits on a 125-acre main campus about five miles south of downtown Denver.