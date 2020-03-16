UMA Statement on COVID-19

Dear UMA Member,
We have already talked with many of you and realize the enormous impact the COVID-19 crisis is having on your business. To recap, the following actions are underway:
- Contacting Congress and the many federal agencies (SBA, FMCSA, TSA, CDC, FTA) that impact your business, and seeking immediate financial relief.
- Deferring our Industry Legislative Fly-in until September 22-23, both to free you up to lead your company through the crisis, save your travel expense, and ensure Congress will be in session.
- Changing our email communications to be shorter, more frequent and specific to the latest news and ideas to help you through the crisis.
- Creating an online Coronavirus Resource Page that is updated as new information for operators develops. Consult it frequently.
- Conducting a Town Hall next Thursday March 19th at 2 p.m. ET on the topic: Leading your Company through the Crisis. Here are details on how to join the meeting.
- Conducting a short survey to clarify areas where we can provide the most support, and collect ideas that can help other Members. Please click on this link to take a 3 minute survey: SURVEY LINK.
Onward,
Jeff Polzien
Chairman
United Motorcoach Association