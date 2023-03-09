UMA EXPO 2023 Round-Up

Here are some of the top stories coming out of the 2023 United Motorcoach Association’s (UMA) Motorcoach EXPO, held January 11 – 14 in Orlando, Florida:

All-New Prevost H3-45 Takes Center Stage

All eyes were on Prevost on Thursday as the company introduced its all-new, next-generation H3-45 during the 2023 UMA EXPO in Orlando, Florida. The redesigned H3-45 features a series of engineering advances that deliver improved fuel efficiency, an enhanced driver experience and ultimate comfort for passengers.

“The H3-45 is our flagship and has for the past two decades set the standard in the industry,” said Prevost President François Tremblay. “We’ve re-engineered all aspects of the coach to create a best-in-class vehicle that is an obvious standout. The interior, which has been completely redesigned, was inspired by the automobile and aerospace industries. Everything we executed on the H3-45 we did with the user experience in mind.”

The H3-45 made its public debut at the UMA Motorcoach EXPO on Thursday, Jan. 12, as part of a yearlong introduction of the updated coach. The unveiling took on a dramatic flair, including a light show and a fog machine.

“2023 is an exciting time for Prevost,” said Commercial Operations Vice President Kevin Dawson. “The all-new H3-45 couples the quality, reliability and serviceability that have been hallmarks of Prevost for nearly 100 years with advanced engineering innovations that have been implemented with the customer in mind.”

ABC Features Custom Upfit Ford E-Transit Sunset Van

ABC Companies a leading provider of motorcoach, transit and specialty passenger transport equipment and industry leader in electric mobility solutions in the USA and Canada, unveiled another new edition to its EV product lineup at UMA EXPO 2023. The 2022 Sunset Van Ford E-Transit High Roof model was on display at Booth #1601. This cutting-edge EV option reflects ABC’s focus on offering a diverse range of choices to help operators stretch their fleet utilization.

“The Ford E-Transit Sunset Van offers an excellent gateway vehicle for owners who want to begin adding EV options to their fleets, with minimum investment in charging infrastructure, technician and driver training,” said Roman Cornell, president and CCO, ABC Companies.

As they consider and determine their long-term fleet power approach, this uniquely versatile vehicle can help operators to reimagine and expand service to markets ranging from executive shuttles to senior-living transport. With zero-emissions, best-in-class features and ADA accessibility, the custom upfit by Sunset Vans also meets the needs for service routes that prohibit engine idling. This vehicle can also address the growing demand for operators who provide environmentally friendly transport options. Built on a fully integrated OEM produced chassis and EV drive system, the Ford E-Transit brings all the benefits of clean electric power. Offering smart curb appeal, safety features, along with thoughtful passenger, and driver comforts.

ABC utilizes industry leading manufacturers like Ford and innovative upfitters such as Sunset Vans to bring cutting edge EV options to customers. The economical, zero emissions 2022 Sunset Van Ford E-Transit High Roof Extended Length model adds to an expansive portfolio of options ABC offers for right sizing vehicles to customer requests and needs. ABC proudly offers electric and internal combustion powered options from a number of quality manufacturers ranging from basic shuttle vans built on the Ram ProMaster and Ford Transit chassis up to Turtle Top Executive editions based on the Freightliner and Ford F-600 chassis for a truly premium transportation experience.

With a Proud 90-Year Heritage, MCI Rolls Out a Bright, Bold Future

Motor Coach Industries (MCI), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. (NFI), and North America’s motorcoach leader backed by reliable in-field technical expertise, 24/7 roadside assistance, and parts support, announced its 90th anniversary of leading the motorcoach industry in North America and providing a reliability-driven service to its customers. At the UMA Motorcoach EXPO 2023, MCI demonstrated the latest innovations in luxury motorcoach amenities and announced the expansion of its service center network.

MCI displayed its newest clean-diesel J4500, the industry’s best-selling motorcoach. With top-tier amenities for passengers and the latest safeguards for coach operators and the environment, the J4500 features:

MCI enters 2023 eager to reach lofty new milestones after finishing 2022 on a high note by delivering its 10,000th J4500 coach, powered by clean-diesel technology, and its first battery electric J4500 CHARGE™.

This forward-thinking strategy also applies to the MCI service network. After opening its San Francisco Bay Area service center in 2017, MCI sees the need for further expansion on the West Coast. As a result, MCI’s Southern California location is moving into its new, more convenient location in Los Angeles, which plans to be open in March. Also underway is plans for a service center facility in Seattle, Washington, expected to open later in 2023.

NFI Parts™, North America’s most comprehensive organization providing parts, technical publications, training, and support for buses and motorcoaches, continues to bring value to the private coach market. Many recently introduced new products, alternate parts programs, and growing competitive cross reference catalogs focus on reducing operator costs and increasing coach uptime. In 2022, NFI Parts worked hard to increase inventory availability and updated the popular MCI Critical Parts Lists by coach model.

Originally launched in 2012, the Critical Parts Lists identify key parts deemed essential to coach uptime and for customers to consider stocking in their own shop. The list, compiled with the input of MCI operators and in-house technical experts, includes all the high-wear parts by part number and quantity per coach for quick reference and maintenance support.

TEMSA Announces In-House Financial Services “TEMSA Financial Services”

TEMSA announced TEMSA Financial Services, a new and

more affordable way to acquire its highly innovative and comfortable motorcoaches.

TEMSA Financial Services is the result of a collaboration between TEMSA, the company that sets the standard in innovative and sustainable mobility and Auxilior Capital Partners, North America’s fastest growing sales catalyst, finance company. TEMSA Financial Services offers customers affordable acquisition methods for its full line of motorcoaches with fast, frictionless service.

TEMSA Financial Services enables clients to be approved for up to $350,000 with application only. Lower total cost of ownership takes on new meaning with customized finance structures to meet clients’ business and balance sheet needs. TEMSA Financial Services’ Finance Executives are experienced deal engineers who understand how to structure transactions to help clients get more of what they need – whether it is additional motorcoaches for their existing fleet or more fully featured, innovative TEMSA models.

TEMSA Financial Services’ Finance Executives are aligned geographically with TEMSA’s seasoned team of Regional Sales Managers. TEMSA clients can count on fast approvals, timely communications regarding their finance transactions and seamless closings. TEMSA Regional Sales Executives confidently connect their clients with TEMSA Financial Services, who take the finance process from front to back. By continually enhancing its product and service offerings, TEMSA expects its North American sales to double and continue its mission to be the human-centered technology company which provides smart and sustainable mobility solutions to the world for more pleasant journeys.