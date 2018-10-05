UITP and APTA sign MoU to strengthen relationship

UITP and The American Public Transportation Association (APTA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding in order to strengthen their relationship and future cooperation.

In recognition of the common interests of public transportation industries in the United States of America, and internationally, both APTA and UITP will strive to work together on areas of mutual benefit to their memberships and, in so doing, maximize the quality and value of their member services in a variety of ways.

The agreement was signed in Nashville, Tennessee (25 September 2018) by APTA President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Skoutelas and UITP Secretary General Mohamed Mezghani .

“I am exceptionally pleased to reconfirm our commitment to collaboration between APTA and UITP. We have identified many areas for concrete exchange of best practices and know-how from electrification to addressing the evolving mobility environment. I look forward to developing shared activities which will be valuable to the US and international transit community.”

Paul Skoutelas

APTA President and Chief Executive Officer

UITP and APTA will work together, where possible, to organise joint events on topics of common interest to the benefit of their respective and common members.

The associations will also work towards the organisation of Joint Training Programmes by identifying topics of training and other educational programmes of interest to the American public transport sector.

The first topics identified for cooperation are electric buses and new mobility services .

“I am delighted to sign this new Memorandum of Understanding between UITP and APTA. The agreement will strengthen the bond between our two member-led associations, further highlighting not only APTA’s vastly important presence in American urban life, but also UITP’s global reach. I look forward to developing shared aims going forward.”

Mohamed Mezghani

UITP Secretary General

UITP is pleased to announce this MoU with APTA at an important time for the association in North America.

The next edition of the UITP Metropolitan Railways Assembly will take place in conjunction with the third International Rail Forum for North America in Los Angeles ( 10-12 October 2018 ).

UITP will also be hosting the Taxi Platform Meeting and New Mobility Services Learning Visit to Silicon Valley in San Francisco ( 12 November 2018 ).

These activities are essential parts of UITP’s efforts to involve North America in the discussion on the future of public transit .