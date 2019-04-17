UCR Enforcement Delayed Until May 1

The Unified Carrier Registration (UCR) Board asked law enforcement agencies to delay action on 2019 registrations to May due to the late issuance of new rates. The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance endorsed the recommendation.

UCR is a cooperative plan, established under federal law, that collects interstate motor carrier fees and taxes for 41 participating states. The annual fees are assessed uniformly across the states and are set by the U.S. Secretary of Transportation upon the recommendations of the UCR Board. Collected revenues are apportioned to the states. Enforcement is accomplished through on-line data checks and audits.

Registration usually opens on Oct. 1 but was delayed for this year while the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) completed its rulemaking process on fee levels. The new fees were published in December.

The 2019 fees are assessed by a motor carrier’s vehicle fleet size: 0-2, $73; 3-5, $217; 6-20, $431; 21-100, $1,503; 101-1,000, $7,165; 1,001 and above, $69,971. The fees apply to commercial motor vehicles with a gross weight rating over 10,000 pounds. The jurisdictions that do not participate in UCR are Arizona, Hawaii, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Vermont, Wyoming and Washington, D.C.

