U.S. Department of Transportation Announces Marc Molinaro as 16th Senate-Confirmed Administrator of the Federal Transit Administration

The U.S. Department of Transportation today announced Marcus J. Molinaro has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the 16th Administrator of the Federal Transit Administration (FTA). He was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on August 02, 2025.

“I applaud the U.S. Senate for confirming Administrator Molinaro earlier today. Marc’s leadership, experience, and commitment to Making Transit Safe Again will be a strong asset to the Department,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “I am confident Administrator Molinaro will help usher in the golden age of transit helping our transit partners maintain safe and clean systems that move American families forward.”

“I am grateful to President Trump for placing his trust in me, and to Secretary Duffy for his confidence in my leadership,” said FTA Administrator Molinaro. “I am committed to supporting our nation’s public transportation systems and ensuring a safer, more accessible, and better-connected America.”

Administrator Marcus J. Molinaro brings a lifetime of public service and a results-driven record to the U.S. Department of Transportation. A lifelong New Yorker, Marc most recently served as the U.S. Representative for New York’s 19th Congressional District. In Congress, he was a member of the House Committee on Agriculture, the House Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure, and the House Committee on Small Business—advocating for rural economies, infrastructure modernization, and small business growth across Upstate New York.

Marc’s career in public service began in 1994 at just 18 years old, when he was elected to the Village Board of Trustees in Tivoli, New York. One year later, he was elected Mayor of Tivoli—becoming the youngest mayor in America at the time. He was re-elected five times, earning a reputation for revitalizing the village and strengthening local government.

Simultaneously, he served four terms in the Dutchess County Legislature, where he led bipartisan efforts to improve the county’s response to child abuse, domestic violence, and social services coordination along with chairing the Budget, Finance and Personnel Committee.

From 2006 to 2011, Marc represented the 103rd District in the New York State Assembly where he served as Assistant Minority Leader Pro Tempore. In 2011, he was elected Dutchess County Executive, a position he held for three terms. During his tenure, he led countywide efforts to streamline government operations, improve fiscal discipline, and launch forward-thinking initiatives. He served in leadership roles with the New York State Association of Counties and as President of the New York State County Executives Association. In 2023, he stepped down as County Executive following his election to Congress.

A hallmark of Marc’s leadership has been his ability to craft innovative solutions to complex problems. In 2015, he founded the ThinkDIFFERENTLY initiative—a call to action for communities to foster inclusion and break down barriers for individuals with intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities. The initiative became a national model and has since been adopted by municipalities across New York and beyond.

In 2025, President Donald J. Trump appointed Marc to serve as Administrator of the Federal Transit Administration, where he brings decades of executive and legislative experience to the challenge of modernizing America’s transit systems and ensuring they are safe, accessible, accountable, and responsive to the needs of all Americans.

Administrator Molinaro resides in Catskill, New York, with his wife, Corinne, and their four children: Abigail, Jack, Elias, and Theo.

Tariq Bokhari, who previously served as Acting Administrator, now transitions to the role of Deputy Administrator.