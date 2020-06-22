TRANSform Conference & EXPO Announcement

On Monday, The American Public Transportation Association (APTA) sent this letter to its members announcing the rescheduling of the 2020 TRANSform Conference & EXPO:

Dear APTA Members:

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we have rescheduled our October 2020 TRANSform Conference & EXPO. The event will now take place March 14-17, 2021, in Anaheim, California.

The health and safety of our attendees, exhibitors, and partners is our top priority. By postponing, we are able to organize a successful event with the necessary safeguards.

If you are a current registrant, sponsor or exhibitor, you will receive an email with details on how to best move forward. Participants who made hotel reservations through APTA’s official housing company, EXPOVISION, will be contacted later in the summer concerning your booking.

While we are disappointed that we cannot meet in person this October, we are exploring exciting opportunities to bring you an abridged virtual conference in the fall. Stay tuned for more information.

We will continue to update apta.com and aptaexpo.com with important information. We look forward to welcoming you to Anaheim in March 2021 for APTA’s TRANSform Conference and EXPO.

Please stay safe and healthy.

Sincerely,

Paul P. Skoutelas

President and CEO