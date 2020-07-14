Transdev partners with LAVTA to begin testing of Shared Autonomous Vehicle

Transdev and the Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority’s (LAVTA) are excited to announce that non-passenger testing has started on LAVTA’s Shared Autonomous Vehicle (SAV) project. LAVTA is located in Livermore, California in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The SAV is designed as a low-speed autonomous vehicle that has a maximum speed of 13 miles per hour. The vehicle will operate in mixed traffic and its route extends just under one mile and includes two stops and one traffic light.

When testing is complete, the SAV will improve mobility for riders by providing first- and last-mile solutions for passengers by connecting them between the Dublin/Pleasanton Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) station and nearby locations.

Funding for the project was obtained through a grant from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. Alameda County Supervisor and LAVTA Board member Scott Haggerty, who secured the grant, noted “I am glad to see this pilot progressing with Transdev as a partner. Given their experience with managing autonomous vehicle projects elsewhere in the country, I am confident we will soon be carrying passengers on this zero-emission service to employment, retail and residential destinations located near the Dublin/Pleasanton BART Station.”

“We are excited to begin testing with LAVTA and bring this area’s vision for autonomous vehicles to life,” said Neal Hemenover, Transdev’s Vice President of Innovation. “It’s important to note that the health and safety of our employees, passengers and communities is our highest priority and all EPA and CDC approved social distancing and cleaning protocols will be in place during testing, as well as when we start accepting passengers, ” added Hemenover.

The SAV is state-of-the-art, 100% electric, and comes equipped with cameras, sensors, GPS and an access ramp. Though it is a shared autonomous vehicle, a Transdev safety operator will be on board at all times. Testing will continue throughout the summer and the vehicle should be ready to accept passengers and start its initial 9am – 2pm service by late August.