Trans-Bridge Lines Celebrates Safety Week 2025 with Comprehensive Training and Employee Recognition

Trans-Bridge Lines, the Lehigh Valley’s premier motorcoach company, announces that it has concluded its annual Safety Week 2025, a dedicated initiative aimed at enhancing safety awareness and practices among its employees. The week-long event, which ran from May 19 to 23, featured a series of training sessions, and a recognition ceremony, underscoring the company’s unwavering commitment to safety and operational excellence.

Safety Week commenced with presentations tailored for office and shop employees, covering critical topics such as traffic merging, active shooter scenarios (presented by the Pennsylvania State Police), health and wellness discussions, and protocols to prevent slips, trips, and falls. Guest speakers provided valuable insights to help employees avoid injuries and implement best safety practices across all areas of operations.

A special session was conducted for the company’s motorcoach drivers at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City. Presented information focused on vehicle inspections, accident procedures, and bus fire protocols. The day concluded with a recognition cere- mony honoring drivers for their years of safe driving. Certificates and service pins were presented, highlighting the vital role drivers play in upholding the company’s standards of safety, reliability, and excellence. Awards for up to 26 years of safe driving were given.

Later in the week, office, shop, and wash bay employees participated in discussions on workplace awareness, including the use of earbuds and cybersecurity measures to prevent scams, fraud, and information theft. The City of Bethlehem Paramedics gave compre- hensive training on how to perform CPR and use a defibrillator. Each employee took a turn at performing chest compressions on the training model and presenter, Jeff Fritz, showed the group how to apply and use an AED device to shock the heart back into rhythm.

A highlight of the week was the annual “State of the Company” address delivered by President Tom JeBran. He provided updates oncompany operations, acknowledged employee contributions, and emphasized the importance of transparency and teamwork.

“I take the opportunity to give our ‘State of the Company’ report because I feel our employees deserve to know our challenges and accomplishments. We discuss what we have done in the past year, what is currently in progress, and our goals for the future, JeBran stated, “Each year Safety Week strives to give a well-rounded blend of information to give employees the knowledge and tools to stay safe and aware not just at work, but also at home. We always want the information shared to apply to real life scenarios to keep our employees’ families safe too. Safety can mean knowing how we’re doing as a company, cybersecurity, driving safely, physical wellness and beyond. When you really think about it, safety encompasses many subject areas, which is why we do this as an event every year.”

Trans-Bridge Lines remains steadfast in its dedication to safety, ensuring that all employees are equipped with the knowledge and tools necessary to maintain the highest safety standards for the benefit of passengers and community.

Trans-Bridge Lines, in its 84th year of operation, began in 1941. It offers daily service to New York City and Newark Airport from the Lehigh Valley area and Clinton, New Jersey, as well as weekday service to Wall Street. Daily service to New York is also available from Bucks County, Branchburg, and Flemington points of departure, and the company offers daily Pier Transportation Service to the Manhattan Cruise Terminal from the Lehigh Valley and Clinton, New Jersey areas. Additionally, daily service from New York is provided to Wind Creek Bethlehem Casino. Charter services for business groups, schools, and organizations are custom-designed for one-day, overnight, sporting events, and show trips.

Affiliate company, Trans-Bridge Tours, Inc., offers Multi-Day, One-Day, and Casino Tours, as well as Air and Cruise Vacations.

Trans-Bridge Lines is a member of the American Bus Association, Bus Association of New Jersey, Bus Association of New York, Greater Northeast Motorcoach Association, International Motorcoach Group, and Pennsylvania Bus Association.