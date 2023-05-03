Tony Cohen joins HDR as Senior Transit Bus Specialist

Expert transit maintenance professional Tony Cohen has joined HDR as a senior transit bus specialist, bringing more than 30 years of transit fleet and facility maintenance and zero emissions experience to the firm.

In this role, Cohen will serve as an expert in all aspects of bus fleets, helping clients navigate risk, develop technical specifications and procure new zero emissions fleets. Based in HDR’s Denver office, Cohen will work closely with the Transit Systems and Mobility & Operational Technology Services groups, bringing clients experience from both areas.

“Electrification requires a host of technical support, such as route modeling and simulation, charging infrastructure design, fueling infrastructure for hydrogen and battery powered buses and trucks, maintenance facility design and upgrades,” he said. “I’m ready to assist clients with my on-the-ground experience successfully navigating challenges to deliver lowered emissions.”

Cohen spent the last 10 years working with several agencies to prepare for zero emissions transitions, both for infrastructure and fleets. He has worked at agencies in several stages of fleet electrification, including at the City of Gardena when it introduced the first fully electric bus in the Los Angeles County area. He has also worked on apprenticeship programs in several areas, including serving on trade advisory committees to apprenticeship in British Columbia and Manitoba, Canada — experience that he will leverage to assist clients with the workforce development needs associated with fleet electrification.

“Tony is a recognized leader in zero emissions consulting services and is sought by transit operators and agencies for his knowledge of operations and maintenance of traditional bus and fleet vehicles and the implications on facilities, infrastructure and staff of transitioning to hybrid, compressed natural gas and hydrogen propulsion technologies,” said Rick Schmedes, HDR’s rail and transit systems director. “His expertise will ensure that our clients are able to stay at the forefront of this rapidly changing field of expertise.”