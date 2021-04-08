Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority Job Description/Posting: Director of Bus Operations

Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) is seeking a result-driven public transportation professional, who is prepared to join a dynamic leadership team as we embark on agency-wide transformational change. The desired candidate will be committed to collaborative and inter-departmental leadership, workforce development, goal setting and performance metrics, and streamlined workflow processes; is accustomed to working in a fast-paced environment; and promotes a highly innovative workplace.

Summary

Under general direction, the Director Bus Operations is responsible oversight of all bus operations and its contractors, and for directly collaborating with internal transit service planning, and administrative functions. Ensures that TARTA operations, within assigned scope of responsibility, are maintained and operated in a safe and efficient manner and that transit services are operated in compliance with the specifications and regulations of the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and other regulatory and governing agencies. Distinguishing Characteristics

This position is distinguished by its overall responsibility and contractual oversight and administration of all aspects of bus operations services including administration, supporting the development and implementation of transit service plans and schedules.

Emphasis is placed on developing and maintaining a systemwide organizational culture focused on safe, high quality, cost-effective service delivery and ensuring applicable assets are tracked and maintained in a state of good repair.

This position will be focused on continuous improvement of service delivery, driving change and improvement to minimize delays to passengers. This position is designated as Safety-Sensitive under TARTA authority (non-DOT) and will participate in a random testing pool under those guidelines.

Supervision Received and Exercised

The Director of Bus Operations reports to the Chief Operations Officer and is responsible for the direct and/or indirect oversight of Bus Operations staff. This position has direct supervisory responsibility for staff positions as assigned. Further, this position is expected to participate in the sharing of expert knowledge and as a vital member of various project teams that may be instituted.

Working Conditions

Normal working conditions for this position are in both an office and field setting. Business travel may be required periodically between TARTA sites, governmental agencies, and other locations as required. EXAMPLES OF DUTIES

Duties may include, but are not limited to:

• Directly assists in the overseeing of TARTA’s bus service operations and has direct involvement in the TARTA’s operating budget development and adherence.

• Utilizes business systems to effectively collect and analyze data detailing performance. Creating reports reflecting comparison to contractual Key Performance Indicators and actuals.

• Identifies problems and makes recommendations for resolution on bus operations performance for continuous improvement.

• Contributes to successful achievement of TARTA and Departmental business and operational goals and objective. Serves as visible organizational leader in this regard, including motivating and mentoring others to succeed.

• Monitors transit mode performance and coordinates corrective actions and plans to continuously improve service delivery.

• Ensures contract compliance by auditing invoices, charges, and expenses on an on-going basis in accordance with contract terms, including applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

• Collaborates with key stakeholders to support the timely and accurate reporting of performance information including but not limited to National Transit Database metrics.

• Makes recommendations and participates in the development and implementation of Agency policies, procedures, and service plans related to operations, and customer service objectives.

• Collaborates with COO to enhance, revise, or amend transit services as necessary to adapt to changes in service requirements and conditions.

• Maintains current knowledge of applicable Federal, State, and industry regulations, rules, standards and accepted best practices to assure ongoing TARTA awareness and familiarity with all regulatory issues.

• Coordinates and collaborates with other TARTA staff in the development and maintenance of safety and security programs, passenger amenity programs, and transit system marketing efforts.

• Prepares and manages operating and capital budgets and other related activity as requested by the COO. • Responds as part of a team in-person or remotely as appropriate to system emergencies and system problems. • Prepares for and participates in regulatory agency audits

• Assists in negotiations of third-party agreements.

• Responsible for the hiring, training, supervising, reviewing, disciplining, and terminating subordinate staff as needed and in accordance with TARTA policy. • Conducts some research and prepares reports on transit system performance.

• Provides coverage as designate for the COO in his/her absence. • Performs other related duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS Education/Experience

A combination of education and/or experience that provides the required knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the essential functions of the position. Additional experience, as outlined below, may be substituted for required education on a two-for-one basis. A typical combination includes:

Bachelor’s Degree in business administration, public administration, or related field required.

Minimum of five (5) years prior directly relevant experience in a public transportation system, including transit management experience.

Minimum of five (5) years of management and supervisory experience.

Licenses/Certificates:

Must have a satisfactory driving record for the last five years.

General Requirements

Able to create and maintain good working relationships through excellent communication and teambuilding skills; including the ability to engage successfully with both internal and external contacts and the public.

Strong analytical and critical thinking skills; ability to gather, organize, analyze and present data to appropriate sources, ability to interpret and apply local, state, and federal rules and regulations accurately and effectively.

Exceptional communication skills, both verbal and written, including the ability to prepare and deliver clear and concise reports.

A professional level of expertise in multiple areas and demonstrated use of high-level discretion and judgment in execution of duties is preferred.

Must be able to manage and maintain simultaneous, transitional, and emerging priorities.

Demonstrated proficiency in computer software programs including the Microsoft Office Suite.

Able to respond in-person to system emergencies and system problems on any shift and under any weather or time-of-day circumstances.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Physical Requirements

The physical demands described are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. The employee must possess the ability to use the phone and computer for extended periods, manual dexterity to complete clerical functions and work with office equipment, and lift equipment up to 25 pounds on a daily basis. The employee must be able to hear, see, and communicate verbally to exchange information. The employee must be able to physically travel between District locations and other destinations, work in evenings when required, work in hazardous conditions. The employee may be subject to fumes, odors, dusts, gases, chemicals. The employee must be able to walk, climb, balance, bend, carry, push, reach, sit, and stand.

Machines / Tools / Equipment

Ability to operate a personal computer and Microsoft Office Suite programs.

Ability to operate standard office equipment, including a fax and scanner machine, copy machine, and telephone.

Ability to carry and operate a mobile on-call device.

EEO (Equal Employment Opportunity) Statement: Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer. TARTA does not discriminate against any applicant or employee on the basis of race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age, disability, or any other consideration made unlawful by applicable federal, state or local laws.

Please submit a cover letter and resume to: careers@tarta.com. The first review of applications and resumes is slated for Friday, April 16, 2021. This