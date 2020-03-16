Three RTA Employees Undergo Testing for Coronavirus; All Under Quarantine

Three Greater Cleveland Rapid Transit Authority (RTA) employees may have been exposed to the coronavirus due to recent travel on cruise lines. All three employees are on paid sick leave, per RTA policy, while they follow CDC protocol for testing and quarantine.

The employees, two members of the RTA police force and one train operator, were notified by their respective cruise lines that they may have come in contact with a COVID-19 infected traveler.

We are closely monitoring this situation with local health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

It is more important than ever that we all self-monitor our health. We continue to ask RTA employees and passengers to practice good hygiene at all times. If you have symptoms of respiratory illness, contact your doctor immediately.

RTA is continuing its enhanced cleaning protocol announced March 5 and disinfecting all buses, trains, paratransit and non-revenue vehicles every 24 hours with a cleaning agent approved by the CDC.

Click here for more information from the CDC and the Ohio Department of Health. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.