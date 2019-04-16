Thomas A. Egan is the New MV Transportation CEO

MV Transportation, Inc., a recognized leader in passenger transportation services, named its current president and chief operating officer Thomas A. Egan as its new chief executive officer. Egan will take over from Kevin Jones, who is leaving the company for a chief executive role at a large technology company.

Egan is an accomplished executive with an impressive track record of driving growth, efficiencies and quality improvement in large, complex operations. Since joining MV in early 2018, he has led a significant transformation of the company’s operations, including restructuring the regional organization and division leadership, implementing companywide standard practices, and applying advanced technology and analytics — collectively resulting in increased operational efficiency and improved customer satisfaction.

“Tom’s promotion reflects the confidence the Board of Directors has in him and the company’s existing strategic plan, priorities, and operational focus,” Lisa Winston Hicks, chairman, said. “Tom has been a key architect of MV’s evolution from providing transit services to technology-enabled mobility solutions, helping customers reimagine their transit networks to better serve their passengers and communities.”

“I am grateful for the solid foundation Kevin Jones created during his term as CEO and 44 years of stable ownership under MV founders Alex and Feysan Lodde,” Egan said. “I look forward to further solidifying MV as the leader in delivering the industry’s best customer experience.”

In addition to being named CEO, Egan will be appointed to MV’s board of directors. Mark Collins has been named president and COO. Mark most recently served as senior vice president overseeing MV’s Midwest and Canada operations.

