The Greater Dayton RTA launches mobile vaccination bus

The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) located in Dayton, Ohio is working to improve access to free COVID-19 vaccinations by partnering with Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County to provide mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

The clinics will use a special retrofitted RTA bus to provide space for the vaccinations. By using a bus, Public Health will be able to bring vaccination opportunities directly to Dayton neighborhoods. Knowing there was a need for better access in the community, the RTA was more than willing to provide a vehicle, said RTA CEO Bob Ruzinsky.

“We have been promoting vaccination through free rides to appointments and by giving credit to customers’ Tapp Pay transit accounts to try to increase vaccination rates,” Ruzinsky said. “Partnering with Public Health to bring vaccines to the neighborhood level using an RTA vehicle was a logical next step to do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19.”

No appointment will be necessary, and the vaccinations will be provided free of charge beginning Thursday, April 29.

Public Health will be providing patients with their choice of either the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer vaccine. The Johnson & Johnson is a single dose, the Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose series given at least three weeks apart.