The Future of Public Transit Awaits: APTA TRANSform Conference and EXPO Returns to Orlando

Thousands of leaders from around the world will come together in Orlando, October 8-11, for the American Public Transportation Association’s (APTA) TRANSform Conference & EXPO to experience the industry’s latest innovations and technologies. After a highly successful event in 2021, APTA returns to Orlando to share the future of public transportation with the world.

From visibility to credibility, APTA’s TRANSform Conference and EXPO is a powerful platform to launch products, increase brand awareness, conduct competitive research, and expand professional networks. As a global industry that faces a wide-array of challenges, this event offers a one-stop shop to interact with transit agencies, policy makers, regulators and customers to preview innovations and best practices while also gaining knowledge from the unique attributes and perspectives of this diverse and inclusive industry. In addition to the exhibit floor, APTA’s TRANSform Conference offers educational sessions and networking events exclusively for their attendees that expose participants to new people, new businesses and new ways of thinking.

“Public transit shapes how people move and interact with cities in a way that both supports and strengthens our nation. Public transportation has proven to help drive economic growth, tackle climate change, advance equity issues, and provide our growing communities sustainable mobility options,” said APTA President and CEO Paul P. Skoutelas. “Our industry is extensive and complex, and APTA’s TRANSform Conference and EXPO brings together all facets of our industry.”

With millions of people relying on buses, trains, and light rail to travel, public transportation is essential not only to keeping life moving, but also to economic growth and stability. With 87 percent of trips directly benefiting local economies, public transit builds communities and directly employs more than 450,000 people. Ongoing innovation in public transportation is also vital to helping meet the climate and mobility demands of the nation’s cities and communities. To keep pace with technology, the industry is rapidly innovating operations that support passenger needs, including swift and continuous exchanges of information, safety improvements and increased operational efficiencies.

From the economics of the industry to reinventing rider experiences and advances in safety and sustainability, you will not want to miss this gathering of transit professionals from across the country and the globe (especially as travel restrictions have eased since 2021).

The TRANSform Conference and EXPO is hosted by APTA, a non-profit international association representing America’s $80 billion public transportation industry, which directly employs 450,000 workers and supports millions of private-sector jobs. APTA is the only association in North America that represents all modes of public transportation, including bus, paratransit, light rail, commuter rail, subways, waterborne services, and intercity and high-speed passenger rail. In addition, APTA members are engaged in every aspect of the industry – from planning, designing, financing, constructing and operating transit systems to the research, development, manufacturing and maintenance of vehicles, equipment and transit-related products and services.