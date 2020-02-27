Texas Voters Ride DART Free on Election Day

A valid voter registration card is a free ticket to ride Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, March 3.

This is a long-standing tradition by DART to help make it easier for people to get to the polls. On election day riders can ride DART bus, light rail, Paratransit, or Trinity Railway Express commuter rail between CentrePort/DFW Airport station and Union Station, by showing a valid voter registration card.

Additional details about DART services are available at DART.org or by calling Customer Information at 214-979-1111.