TARTA selects Charles Odimgbe as Authority’s first chief operating officer

The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) announces the selection of Charles Odimgbe as the Authority’s first chief operating officer. Odimgbe was selected from a national search to fill a new key position as TARTA continues to rebuild its organizational leadership team to better meet the transportation needs of the Northwest Ohio region.

“We welcome Charles Odimgbe to Team TARTA as we continue to draw top transit talent to the Toledo metro area from across the nation,” said TARTA Chief Executive Officer Kimberly Dunham. “Charles has an incredible amount of energy and enthusiasm, coupled with broad

experience in operations, maintenance, safety and security. He is sure to add exponentially to the positive momentum we have been generating over the past year.”

In his role as chief operating officer, Odimgbe will lead the management of TARTA’s transit operations including the fixed route bus system and Toledo Area Regional Paratransit Service (TARPS) which provide their services in the seven communities in Lucas and Wood Counties. “I am excited to join the transformation taking place at TARTA and work with this committed team to deliver exceptional transit service to the Toledo Metro Area taxpayers,” said new TARTA Chief Operating Officer Odimgbe.

Odimgbe, who began his transit career as a bus operator, possesses more than 30 years of public transportation industry experience. Most recently, Odimgbe was the General Manager of the Greensboro Transit Authority (GTA), where a major focus and accomplishment was to upgrade GTA’s aging fleet to ensure productive and safe service for the community. His other leadership roles include working with transit systems in Texas, Florida, Georgia, Rhode Island, Ohio and Washington. Throughout his professional career, Odimgbe has focused on

developing viable, innovative and cost-effective solutions so that transit systems can better meet the opportunities and objectives of their communities.

Over the years, Odimgbe has been active in a variety of professional and community organizations including the American Public Transportation Association, Boy Scouts of America, Conference of Minority Transportation Officials (COMTO), Ohio Public Transit Association, Ohio Transit Risk Pool and United Way. Odimgbe holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management from Concordia University in Portland, Oregon and a Master of Business Administration from George Fox University, Newberry, Oregon.