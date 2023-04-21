TARTA names Rick Bailey as Customer Experience, Mobility Leader

The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) has named Rick Bailey as its new Chief Customer Experience and Mobility Officer.

Mr. Bailey will oversee TARTA’s customer experience efforts and employees, in addition to leading operations for TARTA’s paratransit service, TARPS. His 15 years of transportation agency experience includes a history of innovative efforts, including the redesign of the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority’s system.

At TARTA, he’ll be joining a team working on an evolving system redesign, as improvements from TARTA Next continue to roll out.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rick, who has a history of making transportation systems better and making getting to work and medical appointments easier for those who depend on those systems,” said TARTA CEO Laura Koprowski.

“Rick has spent a career enhancing customer experience for transit riders and making sure that service is delivered efficiently and equitably. Mobility and having that path to independence is so important, in particular for our paratransit riders, and we feel like those services are in great hands. We are proud of the customer-focused changes we have made so far through TARTA Next, and Rick’s talent, immense knowledge and dedication will help us continue to make those changes.”

Mr. Bailey comes to TARTA from the Cincinnati area’s Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority, where he was the Director of Transit Operations. Prior to his time at SORTA, Mr. Bailey served 13 years at the Dayton RTA – the last 3 of those years as Manager of Planning and Service Development.

As Deputy Director of Transportation in Dayton, he shepherded a team that significantly increased on-time performance for both fixed route and paratransit operations.

“Reliable public transportation can improve the quality of life for riders, expand the hiring pool for businesses, and serve as an economic and health benefit to the entire community,” Bailey said. “So much has changed about TARTA in recent years, and I’m very excited to be joining the great team Laura has built here and to be a part of building on those system improvements.

“TARTA connects customers to the places that matter most to them every day. It’s not just about the ride, it’s about being a part of their lives and allowing them to reach their community in a way that they can afford. I’m honored to be a part of that.”

Mr. Bailey is a graduate of Wright State University with a bachelors degree in urban affairs. He holds certifications from the National Transit Institute and the Ohio State University Department of Transportation.