TARTA launches new effort to collect and measure customer satisfaction

The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) has a new effort underway to measure customer satisfaction through online and phone surveys. TARTA hired TransPro Consulting to conduct the surveys, analyze the results, and develop a process

to track improvements in customer satisfaction over time. Customers who complete a survey will be entered into a weekly $100 prize drawing in thanks for their participation.

The purpose of the survey is to gauge TARTA customers’ support for a variety of issues ranging from bus cleanliness and driver courtesy to the convenience and frequency of local bus routes. In addition, the survey is measuring customer confidence in TARTA’s response to

the threat of COVID-19. It will also discover how residents prefer to engage with TARTA and which communication methods are likely to reach the most people.

“This is an opportunity to find out how we can improve our customers’ experience,” said General Manager Kimberly Dunham. “TARTA is on a transformational journey focused on a commitment to service standards of excellence. We hope that the insights gained from this

survey give us a road map toward a greatly improved transit system. We also intentionally sought out TransPro’s expertise in this area to discover what is most important to our customers and the community.”

According to Mark Aesch, TransPro founder and CEO, “customer satisfaction is a critical metric in the private sector so it should become a priority for public services as well. Our philosophy is simple: To learn what would improve customers’ lives, you’ve got to ask them what they need.”