TARTA announces the appointment of Laura Koprowski as Deputy Chief Executive Officer

The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) announces that Laura Koprowski has been appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer. She most recently served as Chief Communications and Customer Service

Officer since her arrival in April 2020. Since that time, she has spearheaded numerous interdepartmental initiatives that have vastly improved customer experience and service delivery at TARTA. She has also completely elevated the agency’s marketing and communications strategy and enhanced its reputation through exceptional stakeholder engagement.

Prior to joining TARTA, Koprowski served in several executive level roles in the public transit and transportation planning space, including Executive Director of Ohio Public Transportation Association (OPTA). Her leadership in public policy, governmental affairs, communications and marketing have gained her the respect of colleagues in the state and across the country.

“Laura has proven herself to be an outstanding public transportation professional throughout her career and during her tenure at TARTA, she has worked tirelessly to inspire the team to achieve excellence in all that we do. The Toledo Region is very fortunate she has chosen to spend the next chapter of her career in this community.” said Chief Executive Officer Kimberly Dunham.