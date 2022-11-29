Student Transportation of America Announces Employee Giving Campaign with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

Student Transportation of America (STA), an industry leader in student transportation, safety, and fleet services, is pleased to announce that it has begun an employee giving campaign to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® in making a significant, positive impact on families in need. As part of STA’s “Driving for a Cure” employee giving program, the company has committed a donation match of up to $100,000 for any funds raised by STA employees.

“STA believes there is more to being a best-in-class transportation provider than delivering safe, reliable service. As a company, we are a family business rooted in our commitment to the communities we serve. Therefore, St. Jude is a natural fit to support through an employee giving program,” said Patrick Vaughan, CEO of Student Transportation of America. “We align in our values of having a family-first approach and are honored to do our part to support the mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children®.”

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® is leading the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and the organization will not stop until no child dies from cancer.

The support given to the hospital helps ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

Vaughan adds, “We are fortunate in that the mission of St. Jude is a cause many of our employees are passionate about. Family is part of our culture and through our giving program, ‘Driving for a Cure,’ we hope to encourage more of our team members to come together and raise funds or volunteer to support this organization. We have a social responsibility to support children and families, but it’s so much more than that. This is our chance as an STA family to make a real difference.”