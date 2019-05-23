Stertil-Koni Hires FedEx Pro Doug Frakes as Operations Specialist

Stertil-Koni, the leader in heavy-duty vehicle lifts — notably bus lifts and truck lifts — has announced that Doug Frakes has joined the company as an operations specialist. He will succeed Paul Marks, who announced his retirement from Stertil-Koni after 21 years of focused, dedicated and exceptional service to the company.

In his new post, Frakes will work closely with a broad range of audiences — chiefly the company’s extensive North American distributor network, sales personnel and Stertil-Koni manufacturing locations in the United States and Europe. His prime mission is to process and ship vehicle lift equipment and accessory orders to distributors and customers across North America.

“Every single day, Stertil-Koni is focused on delivering an exceptional level of customer care and support,” Kevin Hymers, Stertil-Koni director of operations, said. “That is precisely why we are so pleased to enhance our team with a logistics professional with Doug’s background, expertise and can-do spirit.”

Prior to joining Stertil-Koni, Frakes worked for 10 years at FedEx Ground in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. During his tenure, he managed ground operations and new processes implementation, including inbound and outbound sort management and pickup and delivery management operations. Frakes was also responsible for the training and supervision of operations managers and administrators, executing analyses of operational metrics and overseeing compliance with governing regulatory agencies.

He is a graduate of Florida State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Frakes resides in Annapolis, Maryland.

This release originally appeared on the Stertil-Koni website. You can view it here.