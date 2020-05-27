Stertil-Koni Debuts Customizable “G-Series” Mobile Column Lifts

Heavy-duty bus lift and truck lift leader Stertil-Koni today announced the launch of its new “G-Series” Mobile Column Lifts — engineered to solve the challenge of heavy lifting applications that demand special lifting adapter configurations with uniquely customized pick-up points.

The “G-Series” builds on Stertil-Koni’s established expertise in engineering Mobile Column Lifts, recognized for delivering high performance, durable, rapid lifting and lowering, full-color touch screen controls, mechanical locking systems, maximum strength, and availability in wireless, cabled and EARTHLIFT models.

“All the controls and features are the same as our other Stertil-Koni Mobile Column Lifts, but the ‘G-Series’ can be specifically tailored to meet a customer’s individual requirements,” Peter Bowers, Technical Sales Support Manager at Stertil-Koni, explained. “That’s true whether you’re lifting a transport vehicle, shipping container, or components of manufactured homes. Simply tell us what you need to lift, and we will develop technical drawings and diagrams, revise them until approved, and then build a custom modified Mobile Column Lift adapter.”

The capacity of a custom-engineered lift will vary depending on the adapter style, size, and positioning. What’s more, the “G-Series” is equipped with all the safety, performance and convenience features that distinguish Stertil-Koni heavy-duty mobile column lifts.

“These lifts serve applications ranging from light rail, trolleys, buses, and military tanks to industrial, agricultural, and even construction equipment,” Bowers said.

We are excited to offer custom-engineered lifting solutions built upon the legacy and success of our industry-leading Mobile Column Lifts,” Stertil-Koni President, Dr. Jean DellAmore said. “The ‘G-Series’ lifting interface is yet another groundbreaking milestone in Stertil-Koni’s mission to offer the broadest range of heavy-duty lifting solution that address all of our customers’ requirements. It’s an approach we call ‘Freedom of Choice.’ Now, we have once again expanded that core business philosophy to provide customers with one-of-a-kind product lifting innovation available nowhere else in the world.”