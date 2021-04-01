SORTA is now accepting applications for transit infrastructure fund grants

The Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority (SORTA) is now accepting applications for grants to be awarded through a new Transit Infrastructure Fund.

Thanks to the passage of Issue 7 by Hamilton County voters last year, 25 percent of the 0.8 percent Hamilton County sales tax revenue SORTA now receives—projected to be approximately $30 million annually—is allocated for infrastructure improvements within Metro’s service area. The Transit Infrastructure Fund program will help address the more than $1 billion of structurally deficient roads and bridges that have been identified along the transit routes within Hamilton County and improve overall mobility for the Greater Cincinnati region.

The competitive grant program is part of the Reinventing Metro plan, which focuses on transportation improvements that will boost the region’s economic development and vibrancy through improved connections to jobs, increased bus service frequency, expanded service hours, new routes and enhanced customer amenities.

“We’re committed to delivering on our promise of creating an improved transit system that enhances our region’s economic vitality and connects more people to jobs, medical services and education,” said Darryl Haley, Metro CEO & General Manager. “The Transit Infrastructure Fund will benefit our entire region because better roads, sidewalks and bridges improve everyone’s commute and accessibility.”

ELIGIBILITY

Hamilton County and all municipalities and townships in Hamilton County may apply for grants. Infrastructure projects eligible for consideration must be within ¾ mile of a Metro fixed transit route—excluding stretches on limited access highways, classified as Class 1, such as I-275, I-75, I-74 and I-71. The projects could include repaving, road widening, bridges, or sidewalk or crosswalk improvements for Metro passengers walking to and from their bus stops.

TIMELINE & SELECTION

Applications for grants may be submitted now through June 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. The project applications will be scored by an evaluation committee designated by SORTA. Final approval of selected projects will be granted by the Ohio Public Works Commission District 2 Integrating Committee.

Project Review and Scoring: June 30 – August 31, 2021

SORTA board confirms evaluation committee’s recommendations: September 14, 2021

Integrating Committee’s final approval: October 2021

SORTA enters into agreements with awardees: Quarter 4 2021

Funds made available to awardees: Quarter 1 2022

Metro is a non-profit, tax-funded public service of the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority, providing about 13.5 million rides per year.

To view application guidelines and download the application form, visit go-metro.com.