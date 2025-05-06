RTG Fleet Maintenance: Uniquely Leading Onsite, Mobile Coach and Bus Maintenance Services Nationwide

From humble beginnings as a solution to one trucking operator’s own outsourced maintenance frustrations, RTG Fleet Maintenance has rapidly evolved into a nationally operating mobile fleet service provider with a quickly expanding footprint in the motorcoach, school bus and transit industries.

Why? Uniquely, RTG is an onsite maintenance provider that travels to the operator’s facility. On time. And with a fully equipped mobile truck fleet coupled with skilled technicians that rival the best in the industry in keeping fleets road-ready, coast-to-coast.

RTG’s story begins with Juan Martinez, owner, and operator, who found himself consistently let down by unreliable third-party vendors.

“The cost was excessive, and then the performance of the work was inconsistent,” Martinez said. “I demand top quality in everything we do, so ‘adequate’ simply was not good enough for me.”

That frustration sparked the idea: “Why don’t we just start our own outsourced maintenance service? Better yet, why don’t we make it mobile? That way, we go onsite to the operator; they don’t have to come to us.”

What began with one technician working on refuse collection vehicles in Texas has exploded into a coast-to-coast bus and motorcoach maintenance operation with a team that serves clients from Florida to North Carolina, Massachusetts, Texas, Idaho and beyond.

“We know that what sets winning companies apart is how quickly and efficiently they can recover from setbacks. We pride ourselves as being more than just a repair service: we’re a partner in our client’s fleet success. Best of all, we’re nationwide,” Martinez added. “We travel wherever the work is.”

While the company originally specialized in refuse collection vehicles, it made a pivotal move into motorcoach, school bus and transit maintenance services.

The transition was aided by RTG’s core strength: versatile, mobile technicians. As Michael Fazzio, one of RTG’s field maintenance technicians, said, “We’re equipped to do everything. There is little we can’t take care of when we go to a shop. Plus, we do everything that a lot of other folks don’t want to do.”

That includes major repairs like engine swaps, suspension work, engine and transmission repairs, electrical work, and heavy unit jobs — all onsite.

“We are more of a ‘Yes sir, yes ma’am’ company,” RTG’s Quinton McDonough said. “There’s nothing we won’t do.”

RTG has applied a safety-first approach that protects drivers and, importantly, the customer’s bottom line. Saving money is only the beginning. Clients also lean on RTG to maintain detailed service records—an advantage when it comes to inspections, resale value, and long-term fleet maintenance and planning.

RTG’s customers-first approach has made an impression.

Redmon Harris, director of maintenance for Hotard Coaches, a 180-unit operation, began working with RTG in late 2024.

“Juan came by our shop and told us what all he could do to help,” Harris said. “He arranged a date and time for his tech to come to our facility in Port Arthur, TX”

Harris was immediately impressed. “His tech was knowledgeable,” Harris said. “He needed very little coaching. He made sure he had the right diagnostics in hand, and he got to work immediately.”

Jessica Cree, sales and marketing supervisor at Dan Dipert Tours & Coaches in Dallas-Fort Worth, echoed that sentiment.

“They are willing to look at the detailed stuff. It’s really hard in our industry to find a mechanic that can both work on buses and fix those important safety things, that will also be very detail-oriented,” Cree said. “It takes a special brain to be able to do both big picture stuff and little fine detail things. They literally sit in every single seat of the bus to make sure the reclining features work, and the footrests work. It’s hard in our industry to find a mechanic that can both work on buses, fix safety-related features, and be very detail-oriented.”

RTG’s success isn’t an accident—it’s the result of field-tested experience backed by real logistics operations. Thanks to sister company Ram Express, RTG knows exactly what it takes to keep vehicles moving. This isn’t theory; it’s daily execution. That means faster response times, smarter diagnostics, and a commitment to keeping clients ahead of breakdowns—not behind them.

RTG’s success stems not only from technical excellence but also from a culture rooted in empathy and flexibility.

“I believe if I could put our culture in one word, it would be ‘family,’” Martinez said.

This ethos translates into tangible care for employees, he said. Whether it is last-minute time off for a family event or emergency medical supplies delivered to a sick technician’s front door, Martinez ensures his team feels valued.

“When we’re in the field, Juan calls every two days or so to check on us, and make sure we have everything we need,” Fazzio added. “If we have a family event or something happens, he gets us home.”

“I was all the way in North Carolina and gave him a two-day heads-up that I would like to go to Disney World with my daughter,” McDonough said. “Juan didn’t hesitate for a minute.”

This human-first approach is rare in an industry often driven by cost margins and cold efficiency.

“RTG actually cares about its employees,” Fazzio said. “I’m not just a number like I was at the previous company. That is a great feeling.”

Martinez and his wife, Alicia, jointly manage the business. Alicia’s role is significant, as she is responsible for the critical back-office operations that keep the company agile and responsive.

Their long-term vision includes establishing regional hubs and eventually a brick-and-mortar shop in Dallas-Fort Worth dedicated to motorcoach and bus maintenance services.

“We’ll grow by four or more technicians on the bus and motorcoach side by the end of the year,” Martinez said.

RTG’s service model — mobile, adaptable, and built on trust — presents an attractive alternative to traditional dealership repairs.

“A dealer will sit up to two weeks or even a month to do a motor swap,” Martinez said. “We’ll get that bus running in a week. That alone can save operators tens of thousands of dollars

in downtime.”

“They catch all the little bitty details that are important to customers, but that the mechanic can’t get to, and the drivers don’t always notice,” said Cree. “That’s what’s unique about RTG.”

As RTG Fleet Maintenance deepens its footprint in onsite motorcoach, transit and school bus maintenance, its blend of technical excellence, human-centered culture, and bold leadership is setting a new standard for service in the industry, one customer at a time.

“Our job is to keep our clients’ vehicles—and their businesses—moving without excuses,” Martinez said. “We’ve built RTG around the idea that uptime is everything, and safety is never negotiable.”

Juan Martinez is the owner of RTG Fleet Maintenance. Please call 817-896-5826 or visit www.rtgonsite.com for more information.