RTA, Masabi and Transit app launch Account-Based Ticketing for Tapp Pay

Masabi, the company bringing Fare Payments-as-a-Service to public transit, the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA), and Transit, the official mobility app of innovative agencies including RTA, have announced the addition of Account-Based Ticketing (ABT) to the RTA’s Tapp Pay contactless fare payment solution. The new system, which is powered by Masabi’s Justride platform, means riders in Dayton will no longer need to buy a ticket or select a fare in advance of travel. Instead, they can now simply use Tapp Pay via the Transit app on their smartphone to tap and ride – safe in the knowledge that, thanks to new fare capping technology, they will always be charged the best possible price for their journey.

With fare capping, customers will automatically be limited, or capped, in the amount they pay within a given timeframe once they have ridden enough times to accumulate the equivalent of a daily or 31-day monthly pass. This means no matter how many essential trips a customer takes throughout a given day or rolling 31-day period, they will never pay more than a daily or monthly pass, rewarding passengers the more they travel. Starting from February 1, customers will be capped at $3 daily and $30 within a rolling 31-day period by using Tapp Pay.

Thanks to Masabi’s integration with the Transit app, RTA customers are now able to add stored value to their accounts and seamlessly navigate the transit network in one easyto-use app. With the Transit app, RTA customers have an integrated mobility experience including trip planning, real-time information and connections to first-mile/last-mile services such as Link Dayton Bike Share, Spin, Uber, and Lyft. Riders simply need to tap and ride when they’re ready to travel, all from within the Transit app, with integrated fare payments on RTA’s system powered by Masabi’s Justride SDK.

Cash digitization is also now available to Tapp Pay customers who have a smartphone and want to pay with cash. They can now simply purchase and load RTA passes to their Tapp Pay account at T-CETRA retail locations across the Dayton region. This demonstrates a commitment by RTA to the democratization of public transit, recognizing its fundamental role in enabling economic and social growth. Ensuring the availability of fully contactless journeys for riders also shows RTA’s commitment to a transport-led recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic, keeping transit working safely

for the people of Dayton.

“Traditional transit fare systems have created a situation where customers who are least able to afford the upfront costs of a monthly pass end up paying more, but also end up traveling less by the end of the month. Thanks to our partnership with Masabi, this new fare capping technology solves this, and we are delighted to be able to offer our customers a convenient and contactless method of riding our services,” said Brandon Policicchio, RTA’s Chief Customer & Business Development Officer.

“2020 saw unprecedented challenges for transit agencies, their employees and customers as ‘stay-at-home’ orders and social distancing requirements hit ridership. The priority for agencies is now making public transit Covid-safe, to protect staff and encourage riders back in 2021,” said Brian Zanghi, CEO at Masabi. “Contactless technologies such as mobile and Account-Based Ticketing provide Covid-safe fare

payments, as well as offering incentives to riders and agencies with features such as fare capping, rewarding riders the more they travel, and fare flexibility, which is crucial with the shift in people’s working habits. We are excited to continue our work with Greater Dayton RTA, welcoming them to the ever growing group of Masabi customers launching Justride ABT, to create a modern and robust fare payment system maximizing customer convenience and safety.”

“Fare capping is just the latest feather that Transit and Dayton RTA have added to our partnership cap. Among North American agencies, Dayton RTA has taken the lead in making sure all of their city’s mobility options are easily accessible to all in the agency’s official app. Whether that means working with operators to integrate first- and last-mile connections, or collaborating with Masabi to bring innovations like fare capping to Transit, RTA has been a first-class partner and is delivering results for riders,” said David Block-Schachter, Chief Business Officer at Transit.

Fare Payments-as-a-Service delivers agencies the latest fare payment innovations quickly, using a multi-tenant platform like Masabi’s Justride, which is constantly updating and adding new features. This not only improves the journey experience for passengers, but helps agencies keep up with the pace of technology change. It also reduces the total cost of fare collection as costs are shared between all users. The Justride platform has evolved from a market-leading mobile ticketing solution to offer a

comprehensive Account-Based Ticketing (ABT) system, while enabling Mobility-as-aService (MaaS) through partnerships with leading mobility providers. The platform supports all rider groups and enables cash to be turned into stored value passengers can use to travel without the need for expensive hardware.